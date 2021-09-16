Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.