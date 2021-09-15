 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts