This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
