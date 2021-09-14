This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
