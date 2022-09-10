This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
