Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.