Bristol's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.