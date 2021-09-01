 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

