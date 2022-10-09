 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

