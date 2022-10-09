Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The for…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a comfortable 7…