This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The for…