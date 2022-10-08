Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.