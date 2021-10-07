 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

