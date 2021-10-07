This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
