Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

