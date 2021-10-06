 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

