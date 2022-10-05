Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.