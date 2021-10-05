 Skip to main content
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

