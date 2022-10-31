For the drive home in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
