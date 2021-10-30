Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.