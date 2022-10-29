This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
