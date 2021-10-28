 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

