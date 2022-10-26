Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.