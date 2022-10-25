Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
