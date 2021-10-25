Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
