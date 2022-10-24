Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.