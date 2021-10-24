 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

