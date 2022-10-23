 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

