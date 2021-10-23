 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

