This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
