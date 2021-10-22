 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

