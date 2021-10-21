For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.