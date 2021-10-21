 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts