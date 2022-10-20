This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Bristo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 50F.…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear s…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It sh…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. I…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …