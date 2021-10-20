 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts