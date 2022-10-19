Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
