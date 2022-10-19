 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts