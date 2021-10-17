 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

