Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west.