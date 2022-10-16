Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
