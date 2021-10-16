 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts