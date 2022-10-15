This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
