For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
