Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
