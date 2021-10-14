Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.