 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts