Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
