Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

