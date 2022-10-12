Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees t…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…