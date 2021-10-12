Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
