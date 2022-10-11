Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a comfortable 7…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.