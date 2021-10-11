Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
