Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.