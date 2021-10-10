 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

