Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
