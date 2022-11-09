Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.