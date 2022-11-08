 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

