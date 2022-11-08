For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
