Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

