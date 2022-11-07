This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
