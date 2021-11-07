 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

