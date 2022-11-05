This evening's outlook for Bristol: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar b…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. W…
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall aro…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Bristol: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in …
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…